Barty powers into WTA Cincinnati final by beating Kerber
The top-seeded Aussie needed an hour and a quarter to move into Sunday’s title match
World number one Ashleigh Barty reached her sixth final of the season on Saturday as the Australian defeated Angelique Kerber 6-2, 7-5 at the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters.
The top-seeded Aussie, who has led the ranking table for the past 82 weeks, needed an hour and a quarter to move into Sunday’s title match, surpassing her semifinal showing from 2019.
Barty will play for the trophy on Sunday against the winner of a later match between Swiss wild card Jil Teichmann — who beat good friend and Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic in the quarter-finals — and Czech fifth seed Karolina Pliskova, more than a year and a half without a title.
Against Kerber, Barty increased her lead in the series between multiple Grand Slam winners to 4-2 as she duplicated a Wimbledon semi-final victory from last month.
Barty produced a dozen aces as she broke Kerber five times. Her 39 match wins this year nudge her one ahead of Aryna Sabalenka on the WTA list.
-
Global Sports
Boxing: Ahmadi, Bloushi shine at Rising Stars...
There were also wins for the likes of Faizan Anwar, Bader Samreen,... READ MORE
-
Sports
Barty powers into WTA Cincinnati final by beating ...
The top-seeded Aussie needed an hour and a quarter to move into... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Afghan players to take road to Pakistan on way to ...
All the matches are set to be played in Hambantota which is 238 km... READ MORE
-
Football
Palace held by Brentford in goalless stalemate
Brentford enjoyed a dream start to Premier League life with a 2-0... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: This Yemeni expat helps refugee kids keep up ...
In this five-part series, Khaleej Times features five humanitarian... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh...
Singh was chief minister of Uttar Pradesh twice. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai princess wishes Kerala expats a happy Onam
She posted a picture of a grand floral carpet known as Pookalam. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kabul airlift stumbles as security worsens,...
US urges citizens in Afghanistan to avoid going to the Kabul airport ... READ MORE
News
UAE to host 5,000 Afghan evacuees on way to third countries
20 August 2021
Newsmakers
Malayalam movie star Chitra passes away