Arsenal trounce Tottenham as resurgence continues
Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka score for the Gunners, while Son Heung-min pulls one back for Spurs
Arsenal’s resurgence continued with a 3-1 victory over arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur as the two north London clubs continued to move in opposite directions in the Premier League on Sunday.
Goals by Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka crowned a majestic first-half display by Arsenal who were sharper and hungrier than a listless Tottenham side.
And here's how the #PL looks after Sunday's drama... pic.twitter.com/2O2sFxd4YA— Premier League (@premierleague) September 26, 2021
Smith Rowe swept in Arsenal’s opener in the 12th minute and then set up Aubameyang in the 27th minute and when Saka made it 3-0 in the 34th minute the hosts were running riot.
There was a little more fight about Tottenham after the break and Son Heung-min pulled a goal back with little over 10 minutes remaining, but it was too little too late for the visitors whose early-season optimism has evaporated.
After losing their opening three Premier League games without scoring a goal, Arsenal have now won three in a row and are above Tottenham who, after winning their opening three to top the table, have lost three London derbies in succession, conceding nine goals in the process.
Arsenal, who were bottom after three games, are now in 10th place with nine points, ahead of Tottenham on goals scored.
A great start was key for @Arsenal in their derby against north London rivals @SpursOfficial @Oracle's Attacking Threat chart shows how the derby was won #ARSTOT pic.twitter.com/YDqKhLHwBf— Premier League (@premierleague) September 26, 2021
Earlier, Raul Jimenez scored an emotional first goal since his horrific head injury in November as Wolves earned a 1-0 win over Southampton on Sunday.
Jimenez feared he would never play again after suffering a fractured skull in a clash with David Luiz at Arsenal last year. The Mexico striker only returned to action at the start of this season and had gone without a goal in his first five games.
Jimenez had shown signs of frustration with the supportive headband he now wears to protect himself, even angrily removing it after a missing a headed chance against Brentford last weekend. But the 30-year-old enjoyed a cathartic moment as his superb second half strike fired Bruno Lage’s men to their second Premier League win this season. — Reuters
