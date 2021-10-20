Abu Dhabi World Swimming Championships tickets go on sale

The championship will be held at Etihad Arena on Yas Island from December 16 to 21. (Supplied photo)

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council has announced that the tickets for the Fina World Swimming Championships (25 metres) have gone on sale.

The championship will be held at Etihad Arena on Yas Island from December 16 to 21, as part of the World Aquatics Festival in Abu Dhabi.

Fans can book tickets now via EtihadArena.ae, the organisers said.

Over 1,000 athletes from more than 180 nations will be competing for 44 World Championship titles across six days in the $2.8 million event.

Ticket holders will also be able to attend the World Aquatics Festival in Abu Dhabi for free, which will be hosted in parallel with the Fina World Swimming Championships (25m) on Yas Island. It features the Fina High Diving Qualifier, the ultimate leg of the Fina/CNSG Marathon Swim World Series 2021, a brand-new Open Water Swimming Mixed Relay, and a Fina Diving Team Exhibition.

Combining world-class athleticism with plenty of entertainment for the family to enjoy, fans attending the Fina World Swimming Championships can also experience the ‘Market Street’ — an interactive event village packed with family-friendly entertainment, cultural learning experiences, retail booths and delicious food and beverage for all.

“As the Fina World Swimming Championships draws closer, we are delighted to announce that the event will be open to spectators, giving fans the chance to watch some of the world’s most talented athletes, as well as stars from Tokyo Olympics, compete right here in Abu Dhabi at what promises to be one of the most exciting sports events of the year,” Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said. “Announcing the tickets launch encourages the community to attend and follow the event, showcasing its importance on the international stage, and highlighting our commitment to bring community interaction to all international sporting events in Abu Dhabi.”

Al Awani promises a safe experience for the fans at the event.

“Spectators will play a huge role in creating an electrifying atmosphere for the championships and over the coming months we will be working closely alongside organisers and key stakeholders to ensure fans have a safe and memorable experience,” Al Awani said.

Due to Covid-19 precautions, only a limited number of tickets are available for the upcoming championships and spectators are urged to purchase their tickets quickly to avoid disappointment.

Tickets are available across several categories including individual race heats (starting from Dh 10), individual race finals (starting from Dh 25) and exclusive packages for all races (starting from Dh 150).