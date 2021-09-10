Abu Dhabi Cycling Club signs deal with IMKAN
The company will sponsor and support all ADCC-organised events
Abu Dhabi Cycling Club announced its partnership with real estate developer IMKAN.
The company will sponsor and support all ADCC-organised events, and they will also support the team to encourage cycling in Abu Dhabi.
Carine Mouchantaf, IMKAN’s Head of Marketing & Sales, said the real estate developer is keen to actively participate in initiatives to promote community awareness of physical health through the practice of cycling in daily lifestyle.
"It is also working on creating projects and sites that enrich people’s lives and experiences, and is particularly interested in the younger generation with the aim of building inspiring places that refine lives and offer a unique lifestyle,” Mouchantaf said.
Mouchantaf stated that this partnership showcases their commitment and their efforts in encouraging health and physical fitness in the Abu Dhabi community while being “in line with the government’s rational goals aimed at building healthier communities.”
Al Nekhaira Al Khyeli, ADCC’s CEO, said: “The great support provided by IMKAN is an incentive for cycling, and is a step that enhances our efforts to encourage members of society to ride bicycles, whether as a hobby or a profession, or as an economic, environmentally friendly means of transportation with great health benefits.”
