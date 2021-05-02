- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Predict and win with KT: Who will win today's IPL match?
Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi while Punjab Kings will take on Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
To participate in the 'Predict and Win' contest, click here.
ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
-
Cricket
Difference was execution, bowlers would learn...
Mumbai Indians remain at the fourth spot with 8 points READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Never seen chase like that before,...
Kieron Pollard played one of the most memorable innings in the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021L Confident Delhi take on resurgent Punjab
Ashwin is out of the tournament, and Mishra missed the last game READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Nothing much to choose between...
Rajasthan are in dire need for Jos Buttler to fire READ MORE
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
-
Rest of Asia
India Elections results live: Counting of votes...
Five elections were held as India was hit by a massive surge in Covid ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: UAE-Pakistan airfare may go up by 50%...
Passengers may pay more as Pakistan cuts flights by 80% READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pope embarks on prayer 'marathon' against Covid
The pope prayed that "this difficult trial ends and that horizons of... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai AA9 number plate sells for Dh38 million
The auction gave bidders the opportunity to own the prestigious... READ MORE
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day