Spain named guest of honour for Sharjah book fair

Spain has been declared the guest of honour for the 40th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), which is slated for November.

The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) announced the decision at a virtual signing ceremony attended by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, chairman of SBA, and Antonio Álvarez Barthe, Ambassador of Spain to the UAE, along with other top officials.

The largest book fair in the region and one of the top three in the world is gearing up to welcome a host of Spanish publishers and authors to Sharjah for a milestone edition of SIBF. It will offer visitors, as well as the global publishing fraternity, a unique opportunity to dive deeper into Spanish literature and culture, as well as its latest achievements in contemporary publishing.

“We look forward to celebrating the unique aspects of the Spanish culture here in Sharjah, and look forward to welcoming them as Guest of Honour at SIBF 2021. Through these efforts, we seek to further widen the space for cooperation and dialogue between Emirati and Spanish people, cultural institutions, authors, artists and publishers,” Al Ameri said.

Barthe said: “It is our pleasure to sign this agreement on behalf of the Spanish Government and our Ministry of Culture. We look forward to enhancing the relationship between Sharjah and Spanish cities.”

Also present at the ceremony were María José Gálvez, director-general for books at the Ministry of Culture and Sports, Spain; Begoña Cerro, deputy director general for books at Ministry of Culture and Sports, Spain; Jaime Iglesias Sánchez-Cervera, deputy head of mission of Spain to the UAE; and Khoula Al Mujaini, general coordinator of SIBF.

With a series of literary dialogues, exhibitions, theatre, music and creative cultural activities, Spain is bringing a vibrant cultural programme to SIBF 2021.

