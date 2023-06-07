Watch: UAE doctor reveals details about astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi's health in space

Dr AlSuwaidi, who is the only flight doctor in the region, is monitoring AlNeyadi’s health weekly

by Angel Tesorero Published: Wed 7 Jun 2023, 3:47 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Jun 2023, 3:55 PM

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, who has been space for over three month now, is in the best of health and there are no physical concerns so far, his flight surgeon Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi has confirmed to Khaleej Times on Wednesday.

In an exclusive short video interview after the session ‘A Call from Space’ (Medical Science Edition) at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Dr Al Suwaidi said: “Sultan is doing very well. We are monitoring his health periodically. There are no challenges so far.”

Dr AlSuwaidi, who is the only flight doctor in the region, is monitoring AlNeyadi’s health weekly. She is also checking if AlNeyadi is eating and sleeping well. She also monitors AlNeyadi’s vital signs whenever he is exercising.

Dr AlSuwaidi was in Houston and worked with other flight surgeons when AlNeyadi and SpaceX Crew 6 lifted from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on March 2. She added that she is excited to see Sultan soon.

