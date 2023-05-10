Watch: UAE astronaut makes surprise video appearance from space at Abu Dhabi climate event

'Wish I could also go to space': UAE kids all inspired to reach for the stars after watching AlNeyadi's historic spacewalk
With great pride, residents of all ages watched every step of the Sultan of Space as he completed the seven-hour mission
Sultan AlNeyadi made a surprise video appearance from space during the opening day of the UAE Climate Tech event in Abu Dhabi.
Wearing a blue flight suit and floating aboard the International Space Station (ISS), AlNeyadi explained how the crew members are generating oxygen from water to sustain their lives there.
“If this is replicable in space, it is definitely applicable on Earth,” he said, urging people on the Earth to live sustainably.
In his address, AlNeyadi said that hosting of the UAE Climate Tech for Net Zero, a first-of-its kind decarbonisation technology conference, was a great indication of the UAE’s commitment to protect the planet.
“And we are open for collaborations with international partners, and inviting the brightest minds to develop technologies that can help us to protect the planet that we call home. I wish you all the best in this event, and goodbye from space,” he said, while waving to more than 1,000 experts, decision makers and leaders from the technology sector at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.
