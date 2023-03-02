Watch: Sheikh Hamdan applauds, smiles as UAE astronaut blasts off for space mission

The HAKUTO-R Mission 1 lunar lander has so far travelled approximately 1.376 million-kilometres into deep space
This is the moment the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) erupted in joy as UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi took off for the Arab world’s first long-duration space mission.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, was on the ground at the MBRSC as the rocket carrying AlNeyadi and his Crew-6 mates took off from Florida on Thursday morning. The leader can be seen smiling as he applauds along with MBRSC officials as soon as they got word about the successful liftoff.
Social media is flooded with congratulatory messages for the UAE, with the President and Vice-President talking about their pride in AlNeyadi, the “son of the Emirates”.
The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Endeavour, carrying Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen, commander; Warren Hoburg, pilot; and mission specialists Alneyadi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, has safely reached orbit. It’s now on a 25-hour cruise to the International Space Station, where AlNeyadi will spend the next 180 days carrying out several scientific experiments.
ALSO READ:
The HAKUTO-R Mission 1 lunar lander has so far travelled approximately 1.376 million-kilometres into deep space
AlNeyadi also reshared a post by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan, which highlighted how the country's ambitions remain high despite the scrub
SpaceX has removed the propellant from the Falcon 9 rocket and the four astronauts, including Sultan AlNeyadi, have safely exited the rocket
The hashtag 'ZayedAmbition', which captures how the country's space dream started, trends on Twitter
Monday's attempt of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station was scrubbed due to a ground systems issue
Aside from the next available launch attempt on March 2, Nasa is also looking at March 3 and 4 as viable options
He speaks about leaving behind a 'country that has forged its way to stars and lit its path' with ambitions of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan
Here are the latest updates for the longest Arab space mission in history