Watch: Sheikh Hamdan applauds, smiles as UAE astronaut blasts off for space mission

by Sahim Salim Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 1:18 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 2:17 PM

This is the moment the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) erupted in joy as UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi took off for the Arab world’s first long-duration space mission.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, was on the ground at the MBRSC as the rocket carrying AlNeyadi and his Crew-6 mates took off from Florida on Thursday morning. The leader can be seen smiling as he applauds along with MBRSC officials as soon as they got word about the successful liftoff.

Social media is flooded with congratulatory messages for the UAE, with the President and Vice-President talking about their pride in AlNeyadi, the “son of the Emirates”.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Endeavour, carrying Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen, commander; Warren Hoburg, pilot; and mission specialists Alneyadi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, has safely reached orbit. It’s now on a 25-hour cruise to the International Space Station, where AlNeyadi will spend the next 180 days carrying out several scientific experiments.

