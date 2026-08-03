UAE centre launches 'UNAF-1' space mission, completes successful phase

The UAE has added one more feat to its space accolades with the launch of the 'UNAF-1' mission by the National Space Science and Technology Centre at the UAE University.

The mission was launched on July 7, 2026, with the support and funding of the UAE Space Agency.

This comes after the successful verification of the navigation payload and reception and processing of signals transmitted from low Earth orbit.

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The latest achievement confirms the mission’s success in moving from the launch and initial operation phase to the phase of achieving its technical objectives, which supports the development of low Earth orbit navigation technologies.

Carried out in partnership with a number of leading international institutions and companies from France, the 'Leonav-1' mission also embodies a model of international cooperation in the development of space technologies.

It also enabled the exchange of experiences, transfer of knowledge, and the acceleration of development of technical solutions, and contributed to enabling Emirati talents to acquire advanced practical experience.

The launch showcases the fruit of investment in national competencies and international partnerships, as Emirati engineers and researchers at the centre lead the satellite's operation and performance monitoring, from the mission's development and testing phases to the satellite's operation and performance monitoring in orbit, thus enhancing the expertise of Emirati competencies in developing and operating navigation and satellite systems.

The mission's results will contribute to supporting research and applications related to space navigation technologies, and developing future solutions based on positioning, navigation and timing systems. It will also serve a number of vital sectors, including smart transportation, aviation and self-driving vehicles, thus opening new horizons for research and development in these fields.

The National Space Science and Technology Centre continues to implement the operational and scientific programme of the mission, which enhances the UAE’s contribution to the development of advanced space technologies, consolidates its position as an active international partner in space innovation, and confirms its commitment to building a knowledge economy based on scientific research and innovation and empowering national talent.