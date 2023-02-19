UAE's first long-duration astronaut mission to take off in a week; here's how to watch the launch live

UAE astronaut mission: How 7 residents of the space station are readying food, sleeping bags for AlNeyadi and his mates
Once Crew-6 docks after their 25-hour journey, the ISS will be a little crowded, with a total of 11 residents
The UAE flag will be raised in space once again as Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will be taking off for the mission on February 26, 2023.
The first Arab long-duration astronaut will make UAE the eleventh country in the world to carry out such a mission to the International Space Station, Dubai Media Office said in a tweet.
You can watch the launch live at mbrsc.ae/live from 7.30pm onwards.
Al Neyadi will conduct scientific experiments and research along with an outreach and educational programme.
A total of 250 research experiments will be carried out during the period of time.
Al Neyadi will conduct at least 20 of the experiments, aside from other tasks which will be assigned by Nasa or doing maintenance work on the orbiting station.
The Emirati astronaut will be sent on his first crewed mission from the US, on a Falcon 9 rocket.
SpaceX, helmed by Elon Musk, will be overseeing the mission along with Nasa.
The four-person Crew-6 flight will mainly help Nasa prepare for crewed moon trips, and further long-duration living off Earth missions.
