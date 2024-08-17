UAE satellite that can take HD images of Earth day and night blasts off to space

Photo: WAM

Published: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 12:21 PM Last updated: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 12:22 PM

An ultra-high-tech UAE satellite blasted off and successfully entered the orbit on Friday. It's the country's first low-Earth-orbit (LEO) synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite in space.

The SAR satellite is owned by AI-powered geospatial solutions provider Bayanat and was launched by the UAE's Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat).

The satellite has established communication, and early routine operations are underway.

The landmark launch of the satellite — the latest achievement in the partnership between Bayanat, Yahsat, and ICEYE — marks a significant milestone that would bolster the companies' and the region's Earth observation capabilities.

Unlike traditional optical imaging satellites, SAR can capture images day and night, regardless of weather conditions or solar illumination.

SAR technology is an active sensing system that illuminates the Earth's surface and measures the reflected signal to generate high-resolution images.

As part of the Earth Observation Space Programme, this satellite debuts the comprehensive SAR constellation that will deliver high-resolution, persistent monitoring solutions.

What is the Earth Observation Space Programme?

In 2023, this mega project was created to build national satellite remote sensing and Earth observation capabilities within the UAE by building a SAR satellite constellation.

The constellation of LEO satellites will provide a consistent data stream for end-to-end solutions for SAR applications.

The orbiting satellites will revisit the Middle East more frequently, enabling Bayanat and Yahsat to deliver near real-time, high-definition images of on-the-ground conditions across the region and beyond.