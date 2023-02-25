UAE mobile network changes name: Have you seen it?

UAE astronaut mission: How 7 residents of the space station are readying food, sleeping bags for AlNeyadi and his mates
Once Crew-6 docks after their 25-hour journey, the ISS will be a little crowded, with a total of 11 residents
UAE subscribers of telecom operator du on Saturday noticed a change in their phone screens: The mobile network name on the upper left corner was replaced.
Instead of the usual 'du', the name was changed to ‘UAE2Space-Du' — marking the country's upcoming space mission.
On Monday, February 27, the UAE will be making history with Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi blasting off for the Arab world's first long-duration space mission. He will be spending six months on the International Space Station (ISS), together with his colleagues at Crew-6. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the team is expected to be launched at 10.45am.
AlNeyadi, along with Nasa commander Stephen Bowen, pilot William Hoburg, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, will be conducting 250 science experiments on board the orbiting laboratory during the 180-day mission. The Emirati astronaut will be carrying out at least 20 of them.
This is not the first time that telecom operators have changed their network names. They usually do so on special occasions, either to raise awareness or mark a significant event.
Last year, network display names changed to ‘Nov30' for Martyrs Day, and in September 2020, both Etisalat and du used 'UAE KSA Together' for the Saudi Arabia National Day.
ALSO READ:
Once Crew-6 docks after their 25-hour journey, the ISS will be a little crowded, with a total of 11 residents
The 'Go' for launch came after a readiness review, weather briefing, and mission management meeting on February 28
The HAKUTO-R Mission 1 lunar lander has so far travelled approximately 1.376 million-kilometres into deep space
AlNeyadi also reshared a post by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan, which highlighted how the country's ambitions remain high despite the scrub
SpaceX has removed the propellant from the Falcon 9 rocket and the four astronauts, including Sultan AlNeyadi, have safely exited the rocket
The hashtag 'ZayedAmbition', which captures how the country's space dream started, trends on Twitter
Monday's attempt of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station was scrubbed due to a ground systems issue
Aside from the next available launch attempt on March 2, Nasa is also looking at March 3 and 4 as viable options