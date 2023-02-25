UAE mobile network changes name: Have you seen it?

This display change is usually done on special occasions, either to raise awareness or mark a significant event

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 6:28 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 12:31 PM

UAE subscribers of telecom operator du on Saturday noticed a change in their phone screens: The mobile network name on the upper left corner was replaced.

Instead of the usual 'du', the name was changed to ‘UAE2Space-Du' — marking the country's upcoming space mission.

On Monday, February 27, the UAE will be making history with Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi blasting off for the Arab world's first long-duration space mission. He will be spending six months on the International Space Station (ISS), together with his colleagues at Crew-6. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the team is expected to be launched at 10.45am.

AlNeyadi, along with Nasa commander Stephen Bowen, pilot William Hoburg, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, will be conducting 250 science experiments on board the orbiting laboratory during the 180-day mission. The Emirati astronaut will be carrying out at least 20 of them.

This is not the first time that telecom operators have changed their network names. They usually do so on special occasions, either to raise awareness or mark a significant event.

Last year, network display names changed to ‘Nov30' for Martyrs Day, and in September 2020, both Etisalat and du used 'UAE KSA Together' for the Saudi Arabia National Day.

