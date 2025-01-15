UAE: MBZ-SAT sends first signal from orbit

Photo: Supplied

The UAE's most advanced Earth-imaging satellite MBZ-SAT has sent its first signal from orbit, Dubai Media Office said on Wednesday.

"MBRSC has announced receiving the first signal from MBZ-SAT and confirmed all systems are operating efficiently after its launch into orbit. The region's most advanced satellite has commenced its mission to deliver data supporting global development," Dubai Media Office posted on X.

MBZ-SAT was successfully launched on Tuesday, January 14, at 11.09pm local time from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, US.

This is the second Emirati-built satellite that was catapulted into the earth's orbit. On board the SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, it blasted off with a compact yet powerful CubeSat, HCT-SAT 1.

Watch the video below:

"We have successfully launched MBZ-SAT, the region's most advanced satellite, marking a new milestone in the UAE’s space technology development," Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, had said on Tuesday.

Photo: Dubai Media Office

"The satellite will significantly contribute to our development and sustainability efforts. It delivers twice the image resolution, ten times more images, and data transmission speeds four times faster than current systems.