UAE-made MBZ-SAT to blast off in January 2025 from California

Photo: File

The Arab world's most advanced Earth-imaging satellite, MBZ-SAT — the second satellite developed entirely by an Emirati team — is set to be launched into space in January 2025, according to senior officials at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).

Initially scheduled for an October 2024 launch, the 700kg satellite experienced delays due to technical issues that grounded SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. Following environmental testing conducted in South Korea, the MBZ-SAT is now in the US and is set to be launched in January 2025 from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, USA.

During this time, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) conducted an investigation into the problems, as the rocket had experienced multiple setbacks last year.

During a press conference on Thursday, Salem Humaid Al Marri, director-general of the MBRSC said: “We are fully prepared for the satellite launch in January of this year on a Falcon 9 rocket. We have a team on site (of seven members) in the US and a team here at Mission Control in Dubai working around the clock to ensure everything is ready for the launch.”

The MBZ-SAT satellite, that’s named after the UAE President marks a new era in Earth observation, offering unprecedented monitoring capabilities with exceptional accuracy across various natural and human-made targets. It is three times more powerful than KhalifaSat, an Emirati-built satellite operating Earth since 2018.

MBZ-SAT is driven by advanced AI technology, simplifying the collection, processing, and analysis of raw data, enhancing the speed of insights and optimizing space image management.

The UAE currently owns 19 orbital satellites — and MBZ-Sat will be the region’s most advanced high-accuracy, high-resolution imaging satellite. It features a fully automated image scheduling and processing system, enabling it to generate 10 times more images than the space center currently produces.

Once in orbit, MBZ-Sat will monitor environmental conditions, assess water quality, support the development of agriculture, provide map preparation and analysis, and assistant in disaster management efforts.

After its launch, MBZ-SAT will be operated and monitored from the space mission control room at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.

Emirati-made

With 90 percent of the satellite built by UAE companies, this initiative strengthens the UAE's position within the space industry, promoting deeper collaborations between the public and private sectors. The space center collaborated with five domestic private firms to create the satellite, including aerospace manufacturer Mubadala-owned Strata, Falcon Group, Edge Group’s EPI, precision-guided systems maker Halcon, and Rockford Xellerix. Challenges The MBRSC is utilizing SpaceX's rideshare program to launch the MBZ-SAT satellite into space. Notably, SpaceX introduced the rideshare program in 2019 as an affordable alternative to traditional, high-cost launch services. Since its inception, over 200 satellites have been launched through this program. However, when a rocket is grounded, it disrupts aerospace operations, causing delays in missions until the FAA completes its investigation and clears the vehicle for flight. This creates a backlog of payloads, which can lead to rescheduled launch windows and potentially miss critical launch times for time-sensitive missions. The most recent incident occurred in November 2024, when a helium-related issue on the first stage of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket caused a launch scrub from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Such incidents underscore the challenges that technical issues can pose to aerospace operations, potentially causing delays in missions until investigations are completed and the vehicle is cleared for flight.