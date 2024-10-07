UAE establishes Supreme Space Council headed by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed

The UAE Cabinet approved the establishment of the Supreme Space Council with a focus on establishing a robust space sector, the government announced on Monday, October 7.

The Council will be chaired by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

The Council's key responsibilities include formulating policies for space security, managing critical infrastructure, and promoting international collaborations.

The Council will be responsible for approving the following strategies:

1. The general policy for regulating the space sector and related activities.

2. The national priorities in the space sector, including investment and acquisition priorities for both public and private sectors involved in space activities.

3. Plans and strategies aimed at achieving space security in collaboration with international partners.

4. The comprehensive framework for managing infrastructure, facilities, and assets in the space sector.

5. The general plan for capacity building in the space sector and organizing partnerships at local, regional, and global levels.