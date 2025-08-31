UAE astronomers capture photo of Sun with 'increased solar activity'

UAE astronomers photographed increased solar activity at noon on August 31 from an observatory in Abu Dhabi.

Small solar spicules can be seen on the edge of the Sun. Solar spicules are thin structures of gas which erupt in a jet-like manner from the Sun, and can extend several thousand kilometres into space.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The image was taken using a specialised solar telescope (Hydrogen Alpha), revealing several sunspots as dark black patches, along with some dark solar filaments on the sun’s surface.

The photograph by Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory's special telescope shows the Sun's chromosphere, which is the layer located above the photosphere that we see with the naked eye and through ordinary telescopes.