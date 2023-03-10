UAE astronauts explain importance of exercise in space in new video series

For the next 20 weeks, students can follow Sultan AlNeyadi's journey on ISS

by Nandini Sircar Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 6:15 PM

A new video has been released that shows Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi live from space and Col Hazzaa Al Mansouri who is currently based in Houston, explaining the importance of exercise in space.

This is part of the first episode of the Emirates Literature Foundation (ELF) in Space.

Col Mansouri also highlights why it is crucial and how it differs from exercising on Earth along with the role that gravity and microgravity play in the choice of exercise preferences in space.

In the video, Salem AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC and Isobel Abulhoul, CEO and Trustee of the Emirates Literature Foundation, are also seen inviting everyone to tune into the programme and underling what to expect in the coming episodes.

Over 170 schools signed up to watch the first episode with visitors tuning in from the UAE, Egypt, India, the UK and US.

Additionally, they will have the opportunity to learn from authors, space experts, and other astronauts such as Hazzaa AlMansoori, Nora AlMatrooshi, and MBRSC team members. These individuals will discuss the challenges of working in space and the innovations that help overcome them.

A new episode https://elfinspace.ae/exercise-in-space/will be available every Thursday at 8.30am and will be available to watch for free with subtitles for students from anywhere in the world.

Each episode will focus on different topics to help students understand how what they learn in class can impact their lives and the world around them.

To keep students engaged and to encourage them to explore the subject on their own, extra activities and resources will also be available for download every week on the website https://elfinspace.ae.

This week’s worksheet entails questions on math and gravity challenge.

Pupils can share their attempts on social media using the hashtag #ELFinSpace for a chance to be featured on the initiative’s website or to be showcased by Sultan AlNeyadi on the International Space Station.

ELF In Space aims to incorporate the wonder of space travel into the standard school curriculum. By exploring the science of space and sparking imaginations, the programme aims to inspire the next generation of astronauts.

