UAE announces new launch date for 6-month space mission

UAE astronaut mission: How 7 residents of the space station are readying food, sleeping bags for AlNeyadi and his mates
Once Crew-6 docks after their 25-hour journey, the ISS will be a little crowded, with a total of 11 residents
The UAE's Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has announced a new launch date and time for the first Arab long-duration astronaut mission.
The mission will now take off on February 27 at 10.45am (UAE time). UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and three others were originally scheduled to take off to the International Space Station on February 26.
In a blog post, Nasa said its teams and those of SpaceX and "international partners" met throughout the day Tuesday as part of the mission’s Flight Readiness Review (FRR).
"The FRR focused on the preparedness of SpaceX’s crew transportation system, the space station, and its international partners to support the flight, as well as the certification of flight readiness."
The decision to delay the mission by 24 hours was taken after the FRR.
As he arrived at the Kennedy Space Centre on Tuesday, Al Neyadi said the team is ready for the mission - "physically, mentally and technically".
Crew-6 consists of two Nasa astronauts, Mission Commander Stephen Bowen and Pilot Warren Hoburg; UAE astronaut Al Neyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, who will serve as mission specialists, to the space station for a science expedition mission. They will fly aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Endeavour, carried by the company’s Falcon 9 rocket.
The team will spend up to six months at the space station before returning to Earth.
The mission will make the UAE only the 11th country to send an astronaut on a long-term mission to space.
ALSO READ:
Once Crew-6 docks after their 25-hour journey, the ISS will be a little crowded, with a total of 11 residents
The 'Go' for launch came after a readiness review, weather briefing, and mission management meeting on February 28
The HAKUTO-R Mission 1 lunar lander has so far travelled approximately 1.376 million-kilometres into deep space
AlNeyadi also reshared a post by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan, which highlighted how the country's ambitions remain high despite the scrub
SpaceX has removed the propellant from the Falcon 9 rocket and the four astronauts, including Sultan AlNeyadi, have safely exited the rocket
The hashtag 'ZayedAmbition', which captures how the country's space dream started, trends on Twitter
Monday's attempt of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station was scrubbed due to a ground systems issue
Aside from the next available launch attempt on March 2, Nasa is also looking at March 3 and 4 as viable options