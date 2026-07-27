UAE announces 90-day grace period for space sector firms to regularise operations

The UAE Space Agency has announced a 90-day grace period for entities and individuals operating within the space sector to regularise their status and obtain necessary licences and permits.

Starting July 27, companies, organisations, and individuals involved in space activities have three months to comply with the regulations in Federal Decree-Law No. (46) of 2023.

"The law prohibits the practice of any space activities or other activities related to the space sector that fall under its provisions, without obtaining the necessary permits or approvals from the UAE Space Agency,” said Osama Al Shehhi, Director of the Space Licensing and Permits Office at the UAE Space Agency.

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This initiative is intended to enhance regulatory governance in the national space sector, supporting a safe, competitive, and sustainable environment that encourages investment and innovation. It also reflects the UAE’s leadership in space science and technology.

Al Shehhi stated that a strong licensing framework is essential for the sector’s growth. He encouraged all current and prospective space sector operators to begin their registration and licensing processes without delay.

“This will ensure that their operations are aligned with the approved legal and regulatory frameworks,” he added.

Strict action against violators

The official issued a stern warning to those who fail to comply before the deadline expires. After the 90-day grace period, supervisory and legal measures stipulated by the law will be taken against non-compliant entities, he emphasised.

Entities seeking more information on compliance requirements, licences, and permits are encouraged to contact the UAE Space Agency through its official communication channels.

The initiative is part of the broader National Space Strategy 2031, which seeks to boost national industrial capabilities, support emerging startups, and facilitate access to local and international markets while fostering public-private partnerships.