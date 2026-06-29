UAE offers 90-day grace period for space sector operators to get licensed

The UAE Space Agency has announced a 90-day grace period for all space sector operators to obtain the necessary licences and permits. The grace period starts from July 6 and will end in October 2026.

The call applies to companies, organisations, and individuals who are currently working in the UAE space sector or wish to do so and is based on the federal law which regulates space activities in the country.

This step aims to strengthen the legal framework for the UAE’s growing space industry. By ensuring all operators are properly registered, the agency hopes to create a safer and more competitive environment for business and innovation.

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The UAE has made significant strides in space science and technology, and this regulation is designed to keep pace with that progress.

Unapproved space activities are illegal

“The law prohibits the practice of any space activities or other activities related to the space sector that fall under its provisions, without obtaining the necessary permits or approvals from the UAE Space Agency," said Osama Al Shehhi, Director of the Space Licensing and Permits Office at the UAE Space Agency.

He explained that licensing is a key part of building a sustainable and safe space sector. The agency is urging all current and future operators to act quickly.

“We invite all companies, organisations, and individuals who are currently engaged in, or intend to engage in, space activities to contact the UAE Space Agency and begin the registration and licensing procedures within the specified timeframe,” Al Shehhi added.

He emphasised that this effort, aligned with the National Space Strategy 2031, would help ensure their operations comply with the law. Al Shehhi warned that after the 90-day period ends, legal action will be taken against those who have not complied.

“After the expiration of the specified deadline, the supervisory and legal measures stipulated by law will be taken against non-compliant entities,” he confirmed.

Anyone with questions have been encouraged to reach out to the agency through its official communication channels for guidance on permits and compliance.

The space agency has been continuing to support both new and established space companies with the goal of strengthening local industrial capabilities, encouraging knowledge transfer, and building stronger partnerships between the public and private sectors.