Total solar eclipse on August 12: How long will it last?

Millions of skywatchers around the world are preparing to witness a rare total solar eclipse on August 12, with the Moon set to completely block out the Sun for up to 2 minutes and 10 seconds at the point of greatest totality.

According to the Astronomy Centre, the eclipse will sweep across parts of Greenland, Iceland, and Spain, with the path of totality also crossing a small area of Portugal. The longest period of total darkness will occur over the North Atlantic, west of Iceland.

What is an eclipse?

Eclipses happen when the Moon passes directly between the Sun and Earth, casting a narrow band of shadow across our planet.

It creates a strange twilight during which temperatures drop, shadows appear at strange angles and some animals go to sleep.

How long will this solar eclipse last?

For observers in Spain, the total eclipse will last under two minutes just before sunset. The northern city of Burgos will be plunged into darkness approximately between 8.26pm and 8.31pm, depending on the location. Totality will last between 1 minute and 15 seconds and 1 minute and 46 seconds.

The eclipse will begin its total phase in Greenland’s Scoresby Sund region at around 4.35pm local time (9.35pm UAE time), lasting 1 minute and 46 seconds, according to Astronomy Centre.

In Iceland, totality will begin at 5:45pm in Snæfellsjökull, lasting about 2 minutes and 10 seconds, while Reykjavik will experience totality from around 5.48pm for one minute.

Millions more across Europe will see a dramatic partial eclipse. Around 91 per cent of the Sun will be obscured in London, 92 per cent in Paris, 94 per cent in Dublin and Lisbon, and 99.96 per cent in Madrid.

The eclipse will be the last total solar eclipse visible from Earth until 2027, although an annular solar eclipse will occur on February 6, 2027, across parts of Africa and South America.

What is an annular eclipse?

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly in front of the Sun while at its farthest point from Earth. Because the Moon appears smaller than the Sun, it leaves a bright, visible outer ring known as the "ring of fire".

How rare is a solar eclipse?

One or two solar eclipses occur roughly every year. However the small band of totality means that the same area may wait 400 years before seeing another one.

On August 2, 2027, a total solar eclipse will cross southern Spain, northern Africa and the Arabian Peninsula.

Its totality will last six minutes and 23 seconds. A longer eclipse will not occur until 2114.

Spain will be treated yet again on January 26, 2028, when an annular eclipse — or "ring of fire" — will cross southern areas.

Do you need protection when watching an eclipse?

Yes. It is important not to look directly at the Sun during an eclipse. It can cause serious eye damage.

Experts recommend specifically designed eclipse glasses which filter UV rays that meet the standard ISO 12312-2:2015.

There are no pain receptors in eyes to warn the brain they are being injured, so problems only appear later.

Following a total solar eclipse in the United States in 2024, the rate of people googling "my eyes hurt" surged, research has shown.

[Inputs from AFP]