How UAE telescopes helped capture stunning image of nebula where new stars are born

A breathtaking new image of the M16 Nebula, also known as the Eagle Nebula has been unveiled, showcasing the universe's cosmic artistry in vivid detail. But what makes this achievement special is not just the view — it's the story behind it.

A team of four Jordanian astronomers — George Al-Lahham, Muktham Abu Al-An, Haitham Hamdi, and Ammar Al-Sakji — joined forces across continents to make this possible, pooling their skills and passion for the skies.

With smart telescopes set up in Jordan, the UAE, and the US, they worked in sync, capturing thousands of snapshots that would eventually be stitched into a single, awe-inspiring portrait of deep space.

For a total of 9 hours, 48 minutes, and 40 seconds of exposure time, the team collected 3,532 individual frames, each lasting 10 seconds. Haitham Hamdi then processed the image, bringing raw images to life and showcasing the nebula's intricate details.

More than just technical exercise, the project was a celebration of collaboration — proving how curiosity and teamwork can bring the cosmos closer to us all.

The Eagle Nebula, situated some 7,000 light-years away in the Serpens constellation, is renowned for its iconic 'Pillars of Creation' — towering columns of gas and cosmic dust within which new stars are born.

While massive telescopes like Hubble and James Webb have previously unveiled these cosmic wonders, this latest image demonstrates that even modest equipment, combined with human ingenuity and collaboration, can reveal the grandeur of the universe.