Strawberry Moon to be visible in UAE on June 30; will it turn pink?

As astrophiles across the globe prepare to observe Asteroid Day on June 30, stargazers are in for a treat with the Strawberry Moon expected to make an appearance on the same day.

In the UAE, residents will be able to see the phenomena with the naked eye from anywhere with a clear view of the sky, as per the Dubai Astronomy Group.

However, contrary to what the name might suggest, the Moon will not actually be turning pink. So then what really is a Strawberry Moon?

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Strawberry Moon or Micromoon

Unlike a Supermoon, which occurs when the Moon is closest to Earth in its orbit, the Strawberry Moon or a Micromoon occurs when the full Moon takes place near the Moon’s farthest point from Earth, known as apogee. As a result, the Moon appears slightly smaller and dimmer than usual.

Although the difference may be subtle to some, for astronomy amateurs it offers a fascinating reminder that the Moon’s distance from Earth is constantly changing.

A full Moon always rises in the eastern sky shortly after sunset in the west, reaching its highest point in the sky at midnight when the sun is fully below the horizon.

What makes this full Moon exceptional is its path. It represents one of the lowest lunar paths in recent decades for observers in the Northern Hemisphere, while appearing as one of the highest paths ever for those in the Southern Hemisphere.

This is due to the Moon passing through the constellation of Sagittarius in June, where the center of the Milky Way galaxy lies near the famous star cluster known as the 'Teapot'.

Given the Moon's direction on this night, observers will actually be gazing toward the heart of the Milky Way galaxy.

The June full moon can occur in any of three constellations: Sagittarius, Scorpius, or Libra. In 2026, it will pass among the faint stars of the Teapot asterism in Sagittarius.

Why is it called Strawberry Moon?

The name Strawberry Moon does not refer to the colour of the natural satellite. The term originates from Native American traditions, particularly among tribes in North America, where June's full Moon marked the beginning of the strawberry harvesting season.

Over time, the name became widely adopted and remains one of the most popular traditional full Moon names used today.

When will the Strawberry Moon be visible?

This year, the Moon is expected to reache its full phase on June 30, 2026, where it will rise at 7.49pm and set at 6.25am in the UAE, the Dubai Astronomy Group confirmed.

Meanwhile, according to the UAE's Astronomy Centre, the Moon will appear in the skies over the Americas, Europe, and Africa on the night of June 29, with its rising coinciding with June 30 in Australia, New Zealand, and many Asian countries.

How can you observe it?

The Strawberry Micromoon can be observed with the naked eye from anywhere with a clear view of the sky. No special equipment is required, although binoculars or telescopes can reveal additional lunar details, the Dubai group stated.

The best viewing opportunities are typically during moonrise and moonset, when the Moon appears larger near the horizon due to an optical illusion known as the Moon illusion.

Does the Micromoon affect Earth?

No significant effects are associated with a Micromoon. While the Moon influences Earth's tides through gravity, a Micromoon produces only very slight differences compared to a typical full Moon.

It does not affect human behavior, weather patterns, earthquakes, or other natural phenomena, the Dubai group stated.

Its significance is primarily observational and educational, offering astronomers and skywatchers another opportunity to appreciate the mechanics of the Earth-Moon system.

Why is June 30 celebrated as Asteroid Day?

Asteroid Day is a global awareness campaign dedicated to educating people about asteroids, their role in the formation of the solar system, and the importance of monitoring near-Earth objects.

The annual event is observed on June 30, commemorating the Tunguska Event of 1908, when an asteroid or comet fragment exploded over Siberia, flattening more than 2,000 square kilometres of forest.

The initiative was launched in 2015 by a group of scientists, astronauts, and science communicators to promote asteroid research and planetary defense.

In 2016, the United Nations officially recognised June 30 as International Asteroid Day, encouraging governments, institutions, and organizations worldwide to raise awareness about asteroid science and impact hazards.