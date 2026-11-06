Stargazing in UAE: How to spot Jupiter, Saturn at Fujairah's Wadi Wurayah on Nov 6

UAE residents looking to explore the night sky can head to Wadi Wurayah National Park in Fujairah on November 6 for an evening combining astronomy and nature.

The event, titled ‘An Evening of Astronomy and Nature at Wadi Wurayah’, will run from 6pm to 10pm, according to an announcement shared by the UAE Ministry of Culture.

The programme includes an environmental introduction led by a park guide, followed by night-sky exploration with experts from Dubai Astronomy Group.

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Participants will be guided through observing the sky with the naked eye. The astronomy programme also includes observations of nebulae, galaxies, Jupiter and Saturn.

The evening brings together an introduction to the park’s natural environment and opportunities to learn about celestial objects, offering visitors a different way to experience Wadi Wurayah after dark.

Wadi Wurayah is the UAE’s first natural site inscribed on the Unesco World Heritage List. Set within Fujairah’s Hajar Mountains, Wadi Wurayah is known for its spring-fed streams and waterfalls, which sustain wildlife in an otherwise arid landscape.

The site is home to 1,099 recorded plant and animal species, including at least 10 globally threatened species, according to Unesco. Its freshwater habitats provide essential water and food resources for wildlife, making the wadi an important refuge for biodiversity, as described in Unesco’s biosphere reserve profile.

The Ministry of Culture announced the event, with Fujairah Environment Authority, Wadi Wurayah National Park and Dubai Astronomy Group Astronomy.

The ministry invited the public to join the experience, with registration available through the QR code included in its social media announcement.