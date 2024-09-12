SpaceX Polaris Dawn crew begin first private spacewalk

This unique cosmic phenomenon was captured from 900 light years away — and it was spotted within the Sagittarius constellation, says expert
A pioneering private crew has begun the first-ever spacewalk by non-professional astronauts, SpaceX announcers said during a live webcast Thursday.
Extravehicular activity (EVA) officially began at 1012 GMT when oxygen began flowing into the astronauts' suits.
The country is planning at least three more space launches by 2027 and eyes to have its first lunar lander by 2032
The mission named PREFIRE is expected to improve prediction by measuring heat escaping from Earth's poles for the first time
Dubai Crown Prince reviews strategic plans for the development and launch of satellites under the UAE Satellite Programme
Six people including 90-year-old former Air Force pilot Ed Dwight will blast off to space from the Launch Site One base in west Texas
The Earth-observation satellite, named in honour of Mohamed Bin Zayed, will be launched on a SpaceX rocket
Shareef AlRomaithi enters the Human Exploration Research Analog habitat at Nasa’s Johnson Space Center
Starlink owns around 60% of the roughly 7,500 satellites orbiting Earth