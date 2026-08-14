Perseids meteor shower: Colourful fireballs dazzle UAE stargazers in Sharjah desert

Some people gasped. Others cheered and clapped with joy. Nature had put on a splendid show of colours as the Perseids meteor shower continued late into Thursday evening.

I joined over 300 people at Sharjah's Mleiha National Park to spot meteors and other celestial objects in the night sky. Although the number of meteors recorded per hour was low, each one we counted was a spectacular fireball that left a streak of color in its wake.

We counted four fireballs — exceptionally bright meteors — with blue, red and white streaks. Vaporized metal atoms glowing in the trail of the meteors emit different colors. Magnesium and nickel cause the blue streak, while sodium or iron produces an orange, yellow or red glow. Most of them lasted mere seconds.

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Lessons in Astronomy

The event began with an astronomy presentation that described the Perseids meteor shower phenomenon and gave attendees insight into what to expect over the evening.

Prabhu, education coordinator at Mleiha Archaeological Centre, explained how the Perseids meteor shower is caused by Earth passing through the debris trail left by Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. The meteoroids from this comet burn up in Earth's atmosphere at high speeds, around 59 kilometers per second, creating the bright streaks of light.

The comet was discovered in 1862 by Lewis Swift and Horace Tuttle. It takes 133 years to orbit the sun and last visited the inner solar system in 1992.

Prabhu noted that although the celestial event takes place every year, it is not always conducive to observe it.

"Last year's Perseids event was not ideal due to a bright moon," he said.

For the last few days, the meteor shower has peaked, and UAE residents have flocked to various spots including Al Quaa and Al Qudra to catch a glimpse of it.

Meteorite hunt in the desert

Several telescopes were set up for guests to spot celestial objects beyond the meteors. There were also activities for attendees, including a rocket launch pad with water rockets and a meteorite hunt where participants used metal detectors to search for meteorites in a marked-off area.

The weather was warm as guests laid out mats to settle down for an evening of astronomy. But as the evening progressed, it became cooler and more enjoyable. I would never have imagined how enjoyable an evening in the desert during peak summer could be.

At the entrance, we were all given red transparent paper to cover our phones, blocking out white light. During a celestial viewing event, ensuring complete darkness is one of the most important things as it makes watching the night sky much easier.

Halfway through the event, all lights were switched off and phones were put away, plunging the area into pitch darkness. It took about 30 minutes for our eyes to adjust, but after that, we could see the sky much more clearly.

The experience

We saw planet Venus, the star Vega — the fifth-brightest star of the night sky — the Albireo double star, and Saturn through the telescopes over the evening. Saturn looked especially spectacular, with its rings clearly visible, and its moon Titan was unmistakable.

For 10-year-old Sohan and his younger brother, 7-year-old Suvan, it was their first time experiencing such a celestial event. They squealed in delight every time they spotted a meteor. "It was so exciting," said Sohan. "We loved the whole experience. I was able to spot two of the fireballs."

Indian tourist Irfan arrived in the UAE for a work-related requirement and is scheduled to return on a Saturday. His friend invited him to the event. “It was a novel experience for me and I really enjoyed it,” he said. “I have never seen so many astronomy enthusiasts in one place for a celestial event like this.”

After the event, as I drove back to the city, the streetlights and signboards seemed especially bright. My eyes had gotten used to the darkness. But I carried the memories of the spectacular show by nature with me in my heart.