Where to watch Perseids meteor shower in UAE: Location, price explained
Perseids is known for bright, fast meteors and occasional fireballs — these are exceptionally bright meteors, brighter than Venus, and sometimes accompanied by sound
- PUBLISHED: Fri 7 Aug 2026, 4:09 PM
As UAE residents look forward to the upcoming Perseids Meteor Shower, the Emirates' skies will offer majestic views of the celestial spectacle. In a country boasting vast deserts, the dunes will serve as your seat to watch nature's own show.
This year, the Perseids peaks on August 12 to 13, coinciding with a new moon, giving residents clear views with minimal moonlight interference. Perseids is known for bright, fast meteors and occasional fireballs — these are exceptionally bright meteors, brighter than Venus, and sometimes accompanied by sound.
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Want to watch the meteors but unsure how to prepare and what to bring? For first-timers and astronomy enthusiasts alike, these venues are hosting stargazing events:
Dubai Astronomy Group
Where: Al Khatim Desert, Abu Dhabi.
When: August 12, from 11pm until 3am
What's included: Planetary telescope observation, sky mapping session, Q and A with experts, meteor watching until 3am
Mats for seating, water, hot drinks, snacks will be provided
Price: Dh180. Kids ticket is Dh160. If you require transport, the add-on ticket will cost Dh110.
Essential info: Nearest fuel station is 25 minutes away. A 4x4 car is recommended but not required; a standard car can reach the destination. The parking area is about 1km from the event venue. A shuttle service will be available.
Mleiha National Park
Where: Mleiha National Park, Sharjah – Mleiha Eye Lounge
When: August 13, 6.30pm to 1am
What's included: Guided astronomy presentation, desert buffet dinner, scheduled telescope sessions, uninterrupted meteor viewing
Soft drinks, water, Karak chai and Arabic coffee will also be served
Price: Dh225 for standard adult ticket. Dh175 for standard child ticket. Premium tickets are sold out
Arabian Wanderers
Where: Al Quaa, UAE's darkest spot
When: August 13, August 14, September 5, September 12, October 3, October 10. Slots are limited for the August dates
What's included: Grilled barbeque dinner, camp equipment including bonfire, a guided stargazing session with access to telescope, adventure leaders who know ins and outs of Al Quaa
Price: Dh450 for adult, Dh350 for child, Dh 200 for transportation by bus from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Al Quaa and back
Essential info: Transportation will be provided from regular vehicles to the inside of the desert with 4x4 vehicles. A portable toilet with a privacy tent will be available.
Read the Khaleej Times' report to know all about how to visit Al Quaa.
Tips to view/photograph the Perseids
Once you are there, here's what you can do to maximise the experience, according to DAG:
You don't need a telescope or binoculars to view Perseids; they can be seen with the naked eye.
Patience is truly key. Switch off your phones, avoid any screen, and allow 20 to 30 minutes for your eyes to adapt to the darkness.
Deserts are ideal viewing points, but it is important to adhere to safety precautions. If travelling on your own (without an event organiser) go in groups, and carry enough supplies, including hydration and adequate lighting depending on how long you plan to stay.
Depending on the desert, you may also have to take permits if camping for a long time, so check with the emirate-specific authority.
Use a DSLR or mirrorless camera for full manual control over settings such as ISO, aperture, and shutter speed
Turn off autofocus and manually focus on a bright star, planet, or infinity for the sharpest results.
Set your aperture to f/2.8 or lower, use a 15–30 second exposure, and adjust ISO to 1600 or higher