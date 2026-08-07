Where to watch Perseids meteor shower in UAE: Location, price explained

As UAE residents look forward to the upcoming Perseids Meteor Shower, the Emirates' skies will offer majestic views of the celestial spectacle. In a country boasting vast deserts, the dunes will serve as your seat to watch nature's own show.

This year, the Perseids peaks on August 12 to 13, coinciding with a new moon, giving residents clear views with minimal moonlight interference. Perseids is known for bright, fast meteors and occasional fireballs — these are exceptionally bright meteors, brighter than Venus, and sometimes accompanied by sound.

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Want to watch the meteors but unsure how to prepare and what to bring? For first-timers and astronomy enthusiasts alike, these venues are hosting stargazing events:

Dubai Astronomy Group

Where: Al Khatim Desert, Abu Dhabi.

When: August 12, from 11pm until 3am

What's included: Planetary telescope observation, sky mapping session, Q and A with experts, meteor watching until 3am

Mats for seating, water, hot drinks, snacks will be provided

Price: Dh180. Kids ticket is Dh160. If you require transport, the add-on ticket will cost Dh110.

Essential info: Nearest fuel station is 25 minutes away. A 4x4 car is recommended but not required; a standard car can reach the destination. The parking area is about 1km from the event venue. A shuttle service will be available.

Mleiha National Park

Where: Mleiha National Park, Sharjah – Mleiha Eye Lounge

When: August 13, 6.30pm to 1am

What's included: Guided astronomy presentation, desert buffet dinner, scheduled telescope sessions, uninterrupted meteor viewing

Soft drinks, water, Karak chai and Arabic coffee will also be served

Price: Dh225 for standard adult ticket. Dh175 for standard child ticket. Premium tickets are sold out

Arabian Wanderers

Where: Al Quaa, UAE's darkest spot

When: August 13, August 14, September 5, September 12, October 3, October 10. Slots are limited for the August dates

What's included: Grilled barbeque dinner, camp equipment including bonfire, a guided stargazing session with access to telescope, adventure leaders who know ins and outs of Al Quaa

Price: Dh450 for adult, Dh350 for child, Dh 200 for transportation by bus from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Al Quaa and back

Essential info: Transportation will be provided from regular vehicles to the inside of the desert with 4x4 vehicles. A portable toilet with a privacy tent will be available.

Read the Khaleej Times' report to know all about how to visit Al Quaa.

Tips to view/photograph the Perseids

Once you are there, here's what you can do to maximise the experience, according to DAG: