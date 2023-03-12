Nasa's Crew-5, who greeted UAE astronaut at ISS, splashes down after 5-month mission

He has been on the floating laboratory for five days now, and is getting up to speed with life aboard the ISS
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 returned to Earth on Saturday after a five-month stay aboard the International Space Station, livestreamed video broadcast by the US space agency showed.
The SpaceX "Endurance" capsule carried Koichi Wakata of Japan, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, and NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada.
It splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico shortly after 9pm (0200 GMT) off the west coast of Florida.
Crew-5, which launched from Florida's Cape Canaveral in early October 2022, was the fifth mission in space for Wakata and the first for Cassada, Kikina and Mann -- who also became the first Native American woman in space, NASA said.
Before leaving the ISS, Crew-5 were met by the successor Crew-6 mission members, who launched March 1 from Cape Canaveral.
Less than a week before that, a Soyuz rocket was launched from Kazakhstan to serve as a replacement for MS-22, another Russian vessel that was damaged while attached to the ISS.
The three members of MS-22, an American and two Russians, were originally scheduled to return in late March after about six months in space, but will now stay for almost a year.
Cooperation on the ISS has become one of the few remaining areas where the United States and Russia have continued to work together since Moscow invaded Ukraine over a year ago.
ALSO READ:
He has been on the floating laboratory for five days now, and is getting up to speed with life aboard the ISS
Today he will be interacting with Dubai students, answering their questions in a live video link-up
A destruct command was transmitted to the craft seconds after it shot off into space due to a glitch in the second stage
Salem Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, speaks to Khaleej Times about the nation's objectives and mission readiness
Since being deployed from the rocket, the lander has travelled approximately 1.376 million-kilometres into deep space
Besides conducting dozens of experiments in orbit, Sultan AlNeyadi will be making time for students in weekly Q and As
When a new crew arrives in space, they spend several days doing orientation tasks to familiarise themselves with their new home
He has been training with Emirati astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori — from Europe to the US — since 2018