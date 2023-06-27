Nasa achieves 98 per cent water recovery rate from astronauts’ urine and sweat on ISS

As Sultan AlNeyadi reaches halfway through his space mission – the longest by an Arab country – there have been several moments that have made a significant impact on the world
National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) has scripted a remarkable feat on the International Space Station (ISS).
Astronauts aboard the ISS have achieved a 98 per cent water recovery rate by recycling the crew members' urine and sweat, stated a press release issued by Nasa.
According to the release, the ISS’ Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) can recycle 98 per cent of all water astronauts bring onboard the spacecraft. This significant breakthrough can prove to be a technological milestone for future missions.
“ECLSS is a combination of hardware that includes a Water Recovery System. This system collects wastewater and sends it to the Water Processor Assembly (WPA), which produces drinkable water. One specialised component uses advanced dehumidifiers to capture moisture released into the cabin air from crew breath and sweat,” stated the press release.
The 98 per cent water recovery was achieved by the ECLSS during a demonstration of the improved Urine Processor Assembly (UPA), which separates water from urine using vacuum distillation. However, brine still contains some reclaimable water. So, NASA added a Brine Processor Assembly (BPA) to the UPA in order to extract this remaining water. The BPA has helped the water recovery rate on the ISS.
Jill Williamson, ECLSS water subsystems manager, said that before BPA the total water recovery rate was between 93 per cent to 94 per cent. With the brine processor, the total water recovery rate has gone up to 98 per cent.
In a statement, Jill Williamson added, “The processing is fundamentally similar to some terrestrial water distribution systems, just done in microgravity. The crew is not drinking urine; they are drinking water that has been reclaimed, filtered, and cleaned such that it is cleaner than what we drink here on Earth. We have a lot of processes in place and a lot of ground testing to provide confidence that we are producing clean, potable water.”
ALSO READ:
As Sultan AlNeyadi reaches halfway through his space mission – the longest by an Arab country – there have been several moments that have made a significant impact on the world
AlNeyadi, who arrived at the International Space Station on March 3, has conducted several scientific experiments in medicine, physics, and other fields
His journey halfway through his mission aboard the International Space Station
The UAE Space Agency made the invitation at the recently-concluded ‘Make it in the Emirates’ Forum in Abu Dhabi
The student's reaction was caught in a 22-second video clip
A previous version of this clothing has been worn by champion athletes during training, with an aim to improve their sports performance
Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al Qarni conducted 14 scientific and research experiments at International Space Station
The SpaceX Dragon will return to Earth with more than 300 pounds of science and supplies, including Nasa experiments and hardware