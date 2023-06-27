Nasa achieves 98 per cent water recovery rate from astronauts’ urine and sweat on ISS

This significant breakthrough can prove to be a technological milestone for future missions

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 5:21 PM

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) has scripted a remarkable feat on the International Space Station (ISS).

Astronauts aboard the ISS have achieved a 98 per cent water recovery rate by recycling the crew members' urine and sweat, stated a press release issued by Nasa.

According to the release, the ISS’ Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) can recycle 98 per cent of all water astronauts bring onboard the spacecraft. This significant breakthrough can prove to be a technological milestone for future missions.

What is ECLSS?

“ECLSS is a combination of hardware that includes a Water Recovery System. This system collects wastewater and sends it to the Water Processor Assembly (WPA), which produces drinkable water. One specialised component uses advanced dehumidifiers to capture moisture released into the cabin air from crew breath and sweat,” stated the press release.

The 98 per cent water recovery was achieved by the ECLSS during a demonstration of the improved Urine Processor Assembly (UPA), which separates water from urine using vacuum distillation. However, brine still contains some reclaimable water. So, NASA added a Brine Processor Assembly (BPA) to the UPA in order to extract this remaining water. The BPA has helped the water recovery rate on the ISS.

Jill Williamson, ECLSS water subsystems manager, said that before BPA the total water recovery rate was between 93 per cent to 94 per cent. With the brine processor, the total water recovery rate has gone up to 98 per cent.

In a statement, Jill Williamson added, “The processing is fundamentally similar to some terrestrial water distribution systems, just done in microgravity. The crew is not drinking urine; they are drinking water that has been reclaimed, filtered, and cleaned such that it is cleaner than what we drink here on Earth. We have a lot of processes in place and a lot of ground testing to provide confidence that we are producing clean, potable water.”

