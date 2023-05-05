'May the spirit of Jiu-Jitsu guide you': UAE astronaut wishes Grand Slam participants luck from space

Al Neyadi shared a six-minute video of him floating in microgravity in blue kimono –making him the first person to practise the martial art in space

Participants at the ongoing Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour 2022-2023 got a big shoutout from space from their fellow Jujitsuka, Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, who is now in his third month of being in space, took to Twitter on Friday to show his photo from the orbiting International Space Station (ISS) proudly wearing the black commemorative tournament t-shirt.

He wrote the caption: “I took this picture a few weeks ago in anticipation of the finale of #AbuDhabiGrandSlam, which begins today.

“Best of luck to all the participants! I wish I was there with you. May the spirit of Jiu-Jitsu guide you as it has guided me.”

Yesterday, Al Neyadi shared a six-minute video of him floating in microgravity in blue kimono –making him the first person to practise jiu-jitsu in space.

In the video, he bows and greets ‘Oss!’ (an enunciation uttered by Jujitsukas as a show of respect, commitment and trust)

AlNeyadi, who has been training in Jiu-Jitsu for almost a decade, said: “Discipline, focus, and adaptability I gained from Jiu Jitsu have been invaluable to me on the ISS. Even in microgravity, the moves and postures I learned on Earth serve me well up here.”

Flexibility, having good physical strength and being able to focus mentally for long periods are the virtues and attributes AlNeyadi have learned from the popular martial arts.

Meanwhile, the final leg of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour 2022-2023 (ADGS - Abu Dhabi) is taking place from today until May 7 at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City.

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) and Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro (AJP) are jointly organising the event that offers prizes totaling $1,525,000. The championship will have kids and youth categories taking to mats on the first day, masters on the second day, and professionals on the third day.

UAE players have experienced notable success in recent years, including their remarkable achievement of winning the Asian Championship title for three consecutive years

