Look: When UAE joined Artemis Accords that will bring the first woman to the Moon

UAE’s first Astronaut programme. Photo: Wam File

On October 13, 2020, the UAE Space Agency (UAESA) took a significant step by signing NASA’s Artemis Accords. This move aligned the UAE with seven other countries that were the original signatories, all committed to promoting safe and responsible international space cooperation.

These accords are more than just a formal agreement; they also serve as the foundation of the Artemis programme that will send the first woman and first person of colour to the surface of the Moon, “using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before.”

By joining the accords, the UAE is also advancing international partnerships that will play a key role in achieving a sustainable and robust presence on the Moon later this decade. Additionally, these efforts are paving the way for a historic human mission to Mars.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to Nasa, “International cooperation in space is intended not only to bolster space exploration but to enhance peaceful relationships between nations.

“Therefore, at the core of the Artemis Accords is the affirmation that cooperative activities should be exclusively for peaceful purposes, consistent with the Outer Space Treaty,” the US Space Agency underscored.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chair of the UAE Space Agency, signs the accord during a virtual event hosted by Nasa in Octobe 13, 2020. Photo: WAM File

As reported by Khaleej Times four years ago, the signing ceremony for the Artemis Accord was held virtually during the 71st International Astronautical Congress (IAC), running between October 12 and 14, 2020. Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chair of the UAE Space Agency, and Jim Bridenstine, Nasa Administrator, along with the heads of the space agencies of Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, and UK signed the accords.

‘We are one human race’

Al Amiri said: “As a peaceful space-faring nation, the UAE is pleased to become a signatory of the Artemis Accord, and our endorsement of this agreement is in keeping with our principle of the peaceful use and exploration of outer space to enhance development and sustainability goals here on Earth.”

She underscored that the UAE is committed to the advancement of space exploration while ensuring the sustainability of space.

“We firmly believe that the advancement and diversification of the space sector requires the concerted efforts of all global players,” she added, highlighting: “The UAE has always been a proponent of international collaboration, and we have benefitted from many partnerships as we have evolved our own space programme."

Al Amiri also highlighted, “We also make effective contributions to international efforts to push the boundaries in our shared human knowledge and understanding of our universe. We are one human race and we are in this together."

UAE signs NASA pact for global cooperation to explore Moon. October 13, 2020. Photo: WAM File

Significant strides in space exploration

Despite being a young nation with a relatively new space programme, the UAE has made remarkable progress in space science and exploration. For instance, they’ve launched several satellites and initiated the UAE Astronaut Programme, which made history in 2019 when Hazza AlMansouri became the first Emirati astronaut to travel to the International Space Station (ISS).

Building on this achievement, in March 2023, Sultan Al Neyadi was sent to the ISS for the longest Arab space mission, making history as the first Arab to complete a spacewalk.

Emirates Mars Mission - Hope Probe. Photo: WAM File