Look: UAE astronomers capture giant 'cloud' from star explosion after 33 hours of filming

Photos: International Astronomical Centre/X

What will happen when our sun dies? The sky will get a colourful nebula, and the remains of the explosion become a small, dense star. While we will not be around to see the death of our sun, UAE astronomers have captured the Medusa Nebula, formed after the explosion of a star close to the mass of our sun.

The photograph was taken after 33 hours of filming, by the Al Khatem Astronomical Observatory in the Abu Dhabi desert. The red and blue is a result of the gases from the explosion, while the star has turned into a small, bluish body called a white dwarf (represented by the symbol PK205+14.1 in the image below).

The nebula was initially discovered in 1955, and is 1,500 light-years away. Located in the Milky Way galaxy, the Medusa Nebula has a diameter of 8 light-years. A light-year is the distance light travels in one Earth year, which is about 9 trillion kilometres, according to Nasa. A trillion is a figure that has 12 zeros.