Look: UAE astronaut gets Nasa golden pin from crewmates

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi has received yet another badge of honour of which he can be proud.
AlNeyadi took to Twitter to share photos of his crewmates present Nasa's golden astronaut pin aboard the International Space Station.
"It is a great honour for me to be part of this historic mission, representing my country, the UAE, and to receive NASA’s golden astronaut pin," he said. "I will wear this pin as a symbol of the commitment I made when I started on this journey."
Nasa gives out the golden astronaut pin to those who join 'elite astronaut ranks', according to Dubai Media Office. Astronauts receive their golden pins, which feature a star shooting through a halo, in a special ceremony in orbit.
Last year, AlNeyadi received a silver pin, which is what Nasa gives astronauts who have completed their basic training and are qualified for mission assignments.
Fun fact: two silver astronaut pins are currently on the moon! According to space.com, Alan Bean, the fourth person to walk on the moon, left behind the two pins. One of them belonged to the late Clifton "CC" Williams, who Bean replaced on the 1969 Apollo 12 crew, and the other is his own. In a speech at a US university, he said that it was the only 'star' he could see since it was too bright on the moon to see stars in space.
"It'll be there for millions and millions of years, or until some tourist finds it and brings it back to Earth," he reportedly said.
Sultan AlNeyadi has now completed over a month aboard the orbiting International Space Station (ISS), conducting various scientific experiments for the benefit of humanity and further advancement of space exploration.
He has harvested tomatoes, recycled water, participated in a sleep study and tested medicine. He also keeps in touch with people on Earth. AlNeyadi has been sharing glimpses into life in space by posting photos and videos of himself doing everyday activities such as drinking coffee and getting a haircut.
