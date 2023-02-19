Look: The spacecraft to carry Emirati astronaut reaches launch complex

The 'Go' for launch came after a readiness review, weather briefing, and mission management meeting on February 28
Crew-6 Dragon, which will be carrying Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and his colleagues, arrived at Launch Complex 39A at Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center, USA.
The launch will be held on February 26 and the live coverage will begin from 7.30am (UAE time) with the mission set to launch at 11.07am (UAE time).
Picture of the Crew-6 Dragon reaching the launch complex was shared on Twitter by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center.
The four-person Crew-6 flight will mainly help Nasa prepare for crewed moon trips, and further long-duration living off Earth missions.
Al Neyadi, the first Arab long-duration astronaut, will make UAE the eleventh country in the world to carry out such a mission to the International Space Station, Dubai Media Office said in a tweet.
Al Neyadi will conduct at least 20 of the total 250 science experiments, aside from other tasks which will be assigned by Nasa or doing maintenance work on the orbiting station.
The HAKUTO-R Mission 1 lunar lander has so far travelled approximately 1.376 million-kilometres into deep space
AlNeyadi also reshared a post by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan, which highlighted how the country's ambitions remain high despite the scrub
SpaceX has removed the propellant from the Falcon 9 rocket and the four astronauts, including Sultan AlNeyadi, have safely exited the rocket
The hashtag 'ZayedAmbition', which captures how the country's space dream started, trends on Twitter
Monday's attempt of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station was scrubbed due to a ground systems issue
Aside from the next available launch attempt on March 2, Nasa is also looking at March 3 and 4 as viable options
He speaks about leaving behind a 'country that has forged its way to stars and lit its path' with ambitions of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan