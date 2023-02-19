Look: The spacecraft to carry Emirati astronaut reaches launch complex

Crew-6 Dragon will carry Sultan Al Neyadi and his colleagues to the International Space Station

Crew-6 Dragon being carried to the Launch Complex 39A at Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center.

By Web Desk Published: Sun 19 Feb 2023, 11:38 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 12:29 PM

Crew-6 Dragon, which will be carrying Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and his colleagues, arrived at Launch Complex 39A at Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center, USA.

The launch will be held on February 26 and the live coverage will begin from 7.30am (UAE time) with the mission set to launch at 11.07am (UAE time).

Picture of the Crew-6 Dragon reaching the launch complex was shared on Twitter by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center.

The four-person Crew-6 flight will mainly help Nasa prepare for crewed moon trips, and further long-duration living off Earth missions.

Al Neyadi, the first Arab long-duration astronaut, will make UAE the eleventh country in the world to carry out such a mission to the International Space Station, Dubai Media Office said in a tweet.

Al Neyadi will conduct at least 20 of the total 250 science experiments, aside from other tasks which will be assigned by Nasa or doing maintenance work on the orbiting station.

ALSO READ: