Look: Sheikh Hamdan wishes Saudi astronauts luck ahead of ISS launch

They will be joining Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi on their mission

By Web Desk Published: Sun 21 May 2023, 10:26 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, took to Twitter, wishing the Arab astronauts luck as they launch to the ISS.

The Crown Prince wished the first Arab woman on a space mission luck on her journey. They will be joining Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi on their mission.

He said: "We wish them success in this exceptional mission. Their journey will lead to the first-ever meeting of three Arab astronauts on the ISS. The youth of the Arab world continue to demonstrate their excellence in advanced science-based sectors."

The UAE's space agency also tweeted, "Sending our warmest wishes to the AX-2 crew, which includes Saudi astronauts Rayanah Barnawi and Ali Al-Qarni, on their historic journey to the International Space Station. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is making history with the #KSA2Space mission."

Rayyanah Barnawi, a breast cancer researcher, will become the first Arab woman to voyage into space and will be joined on the mission by fellow Saudi Ali Al-Qarni, a fighter pilot.

The team also includes Peggy Whitson, a former Nasa astronaut who will be making her fourth flight to the ISS, and John Shoffner, a businessman from Tennessee who will serve as pilot. They are due to spend around 10 days on board the ISS, where they should arrive around 1.30pm on Monday.

(With inputs from AFP)

ALSO READ: