LIVE today at 4.50pm: Sheikh Mohammed to hold Earth-to-space call with UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi

He has been on the floating laboratory for five days now, and is getting up to speed with life aboard the ISS

File photo

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 3:08 PM

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi is all set to make his first public call to Earth from aboard the International Space Station (ISS). At the other end of the line — about 400km away from his orbital outpost — will be none other than His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The call is scheduled to happen at 4.50pm (UAE time). Make sure you tune into Khaleej Times as we will be covering the interaction live.

A mission specialist while taking off from Earth, AlNeyadi became a flight engineer on boarding the ISS. He has been on the floating laboratory for five days now. Along with his Crew-6 colleagues, he is getting up to speed with life aboard the ISS, where he will spend the next six months.

Colonel Hazzaa AlMansoori, the first UAE astronaut who launched to space in 2019, said he spoke to AlNeyadi a couple of days ago. “He was really happy just to feel the weightlessness … just to achieve his dream, to float, to be in space and to conduct science. He is in high spirits, and just wants to start work. He's really doing great. He talked with his family.”

Sheikh Mohammed had in 2019 interacted with astronaut Hazza AlMansoori on his second day on the ISS. AlMansoori was the first UAE astronaut to have gone to the space station, where he spent eight days.

During the Earth-to-space conversation, Sheikh Mohammed had assured AlMansoori that even though the latter is the first Emirati to venture to space, “a generation of young citizens will follow in your footsteps and become space scientists and technology pioneers”.

AlNeyadi’s six-month stay on the ISS — the longest Arab space mission in history — is a fulfillment of that assurance.

ALSO READ: