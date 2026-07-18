Watch: India's first private rocket reaches orbit, marks new era in space ambitions

India successfully launched the country's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, by Skyroot Aerospace, on Friday. As the rocket lifted off, it made history, lifting the country's aspirations.

A little over 15 minutes after liftoff, the rocket, termed Vikram-1, reached orbit, completing its mission. India has become the third country in the world with private orbital launch capability.

Hello space, we have arrived! Vikram-1's Test Flight-1 has completed its mission. Skyroot Aerospace

Cheers erupted in the control room as the mission director called it a "grand success". Hugs and smiles were seen all around as the crew behind the historic achievement celebrated the successful completion of the launch.

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As it entered the Orbital Adjustment Module ignition, the rocket fired up a 3D-printed liquid engine — this can start, stop, and restart in space for the final push to orbit. Watch the liftoff here

'Vande Mataram' in space

While the Vikram-1 mission objective was simply to clear the tower, it went all the way up to a 453km orbit, successfully completed all the tasks — "something that is way beyond expectations", said Dr Pawan Goenka, chairman of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (Inspace).

In a call after the liftoff, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Skyroot's founders, 30-year-olds Pawan Kumar and Naga Bharath, along with the team. He hailed the young visionaries for their "commitment and hard work".

The rocket carried 'Vande Mataram' into space, Pawan Kumar said, quite literally, as the rocket contained Modi's card with the famous slogan, cherished by every Indian, written on it.

Meanwhile, Modi said their success proves that youth can be trusted, and will inspire other youngsters to come forward in different fields, he said.

Vikram-1 is about as tall as a seven-storey building and capable of carrying payloads weighing up to 350kg.

The rocket is carrying a diverse range of payloads, including a lab-grown diamond and robotic arms capable of removing space debris.

A miniature 18-karat gold rocket that has mini sculptures of Indian physicists Vikram Sarabhai, CV Raman and former Indian president and noted aerospace engineer APJ Abdul Kalam is also aboard the vehicle.

New Delhi's space economy — valued at $8.4 billion — has rapidly expanded since the sector opened up to private investment in 2020, attracting more than 400 space startups.

(Inputs from AFP)