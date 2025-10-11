First UAE-made liquid rocket engine roars to life; 'small engine, big step' for team

Inside a control room in UK, engineers held their breath as the UAE’s first liquid rocket engine roared to life; the first flame of a project designed and built entirely in Abu Dhabi.

The 250-newton engine, developed by the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), underwent more than 50 firings, reaching 94 per cent combustion efficiency and performance level usually associated with long-established space programmes.

“The first successful ignition was an unforgettable moment for everyone involved,” said Dr Elias Tsoutsanis, chief researcher at TII’s Propulsion and Space Research Centre. “When the countdown reached zero, everyone stopped breathing. For the engineers, especially the Emirati team members, it was a source of pride and validation.”

Nearly half the core team were Emirati engineers, responsible for thermal and structural simulations, injector design, and testing protocols — all critical to ensuring the engine’s performance and safety. “We grew up watching launches on TV,” one Emirati engineer recalled. “Seeing our own design ignite is something we’ll never forget.”

The 250-newton thruster produces enough force to lift 25kg on Earth. Engines of this class are commonly used for small satellite propulsion, orbital adjustments, and other manoeuvres that keep spacecraft stable in orbit.

The project places the UAE among a handful of countries with verified liquid propulsion design capabilities, alongside US, China, Russia, India, Japan, and members of the European Space Agency.

Engineering without local infrastructure

The main challenge for the team was the absence of local test facilities. To overcome it, engineers built custom cold-flow rigs in Abu Dhabi and worked with Airborne Engineering in the UK for hot-fire trials.

“The most significant challenge was the absence of dedicated test infrastructure in the UAE,” said Dr Tsoutsanis. “The team addressed this by developing deployable testing systems and performing the live firings abroad.”

A static-fire test rig is now under construction in Abu Dhabi and is expected to be completed in 2026, when the UAE will conduct its first rocket engine firing on home soil. The new facility will support engines up to five times more powerful than the current model.

“The first firing of a 1-kilonewton-class engine on Emirati soil is planned for later that same year,” Dr Tsoutsanis confirmed.

Next steps in propulsion research

Following the successful ignition, the roadmap includes scaling propulsion systems, developing cryogenic engines, and expanding research into technologies for orbital and deep-space operations.

“This engine is more than a technical success — it is the start of a capability that will enable the UAE to design, test, and deploy propulsion systems for future missions,” said Dr Najwa Aaraj, CEO of TII.

For the engineers involved, the project’s impact extended beyond the data. The ignition marked the culmination of years of design, simulation, and problem-solving.

“This project shows how far we’ve come as engineers,” said one Emirati researcher. “It’s a small engine by global standards, but for us, it’s the first step in something much larger.”