Emirates SkyCargo transports UAE's Altair-1 satellite from Dubai to US

Emirates SkyCargo has completed the transport of Altair-1, the UAE’s first commercial AI-enabled earth observation satellite.

Altair-1 was flown on an Emirates SkyCargo Boeing 777 freighter aircraft from Dubai (DWC) airport to Los Angeles (LAX) ahead of its scheduled launch in October 2026.

Part of Orbitworks’ Altair constellation, the movement of the satellite highlights a landmark achievement in the UAE’s vision to become a global leader in space and advanced technologies.

Altair is a multi-sensor satellite constellation developed and manufactured in the UAE by Orbitworks. The system is equipped with optical, infrared, thermal and RF sensing capabilities and onboard AI processing.

The satellite transported by Emirates SkyCargo is the first of 10 that will form the Altair constellation.

The transportation of Altair highlights Emirates SkyCargo’s expertise in flying highly sensitive and specialised cargo under its Aerospace and Engineering vertical.

Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President at Emirates SkyCargo, said, "Transporting highly sensitive and technologically advanced cargo requires precision and expertise, and we are well positioned through decades of deep expertise to support this critical mission.”

Emirates SkyCargo has previously transported Arab Satellite 813 and Khalifasat. In 2026, the air cargo carrier has moved more than 6,000 tonnes of aerospace and advanced engineering cargo worldwide.