Could humans accidentally bring microbes to the Moon? NASA study finds some may survive

Humans returning to the moon may bring more with them than equipment and spacesuits. They could also bring microbes.

A study led by the National Aeronautics and Space Administratio (Nasa) has found that some bacteria and fungi from Earth could survive in protected areas near the Moon's South Pole. The findings were published in Science Advances last week.

According to Nasa, microbes naturally live on the human body and can also escape from spacesuits and habitats during missions. This means astronauts could unknowingly carry them to the lunar surface.

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Why does it matter?

The main concern is contamination.

Scientists want to understand what existed on the Moon before humans arrived. If microbes from Earth survive there, it could become harder to determine what was naturally present on the lunar surface and what was brought by astronauts.

The US space agency said understanding this type of contamination could also help scientists prepare for future missions searching for signs of life on Mars.

As humans prepare for a greater presence on the Moon, the study highlights an unusual challenge taht even something too small to see could change the places we explore.

Where could they survive?

Most of the Moon is extremely difficult for microbes to survive on because of high radiation and extreme temperatures.

But researchers found that shaded areas near the lunar South Pole could offer some protection. Nasa said these potential shelters could range from large crater floors to areas roughly the size of an astronaut's boot print.

Surviving, however, does not mean the microbes could start growing on the Moon.

Nasa said there is no evidence that the Moon has the conditions needed for these organisms to grow and reproduce. Some could instead remain alive in a dormant state.