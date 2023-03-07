AlNeyadi on ISS: UAE astronaut helps install space biology hardware, replaces electronic components

Today he will be interacting with Dubai students, answering their questions in a live video link-up

Emirati Mission Specialist and astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi. Photo: AFP

by Angel Teserero Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 11:41 AM

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi and his Crew-6 colleagues are “getting up to speed” with life aboard the International Space Station – their new home for the next six months, Nasa shared in a blog on Tuesday.

AlNeyadi, Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen, Warren Hoburg, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev are “familiarising themselves with space station operations and systems. The foursome also spent Monday installing new space biology hardware, replacing electronic components, and updating emergency procedures for the expanded crew.”

Crew 6 safely docked aboard Crew Dragon Endeavour on the ISS at 10.40 (UAE time) on Friday, despite a brief delay due to a faulty sensor on one of the hooks used for docking.

Following a weekend of rest and briefing, they immediately kicked-off a busy work week aboard their new home with ten other members of the expanded station crew.

Tuesday will be a busy day for AlNeyadi. He will be interacting with Dubai students, answering their questions about conducting experiments in microgravity. He will also do a live video link-up on Nasa TV at 4.50 today.

Meanwhile, four Expedition 68 crew members – flight engineers Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada of Nasa along with Koichi Wakata of Jaxa (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) and Anna Kikina of Roscosmos – are getting ready to complete their mission and return to Earth. They were launched to the station as a SpaceX Crew-5 mission on October 5 last and became part of Expedition 68 crew the next day.

The homebound crew are concluding their handover activities to AlNeyadi and the company. They will enter the Crew Dragon Endurance, undock from the Harmony module’s forward port, and then splash down off the coast of Florida on a soon-to-be-announced date, Nasa confirmed.

