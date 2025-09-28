3 supermoons, meteor showers to light up UAE skies in last 3 months of 2025

As the world enters the last quarter of 2025, UAE residents can look forward to three supermoons in three months, including the biggest one of the year.

The lunar events will offer stargazers in the Emirates an easily accessible celestial treat, as the moon will be visible from anywhere with a clear horizon. A supermoon occurs when a full moon occurs at the same time that the moon is at its closest point to earth, according to Khadijah Al Hariri, operations manager at Dubai Astronomy Group.

The moon will appear 14 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter, but that's not the only spectacle that the universe has scheduled for the upcoming months.

UAE skies will also light up with nature's explosions – three significant meteor showers will make an appearance, with each offering different highlights: speed, brightness, quantity.

Supermoons

The first celestial spectacle is almost here with less than two weeks to go to October 7, when Hunter's Supermoon will fill up UAE skies. After last month's lunar eclipse, social media was filled with a flurry of photos of the lunar landscape.

For those who missed out on the eclipse, lunar events are plenty this last quarter. Although the moon is our one and only natural satellite, it will be known by different names in the next few months. As worship and a respect for nature was a huge part of native American traditions, most of the names come from their culture, with the Moon's appearance tied to seasonal events.

Here's when they can be observed, what they will be called each month, and what these names mean:

October 7, Hunter’s Moon: This name comes from the time of year when animals are well-fed and hunters traditionally stored up meat for the coming winter.

November 5, Beaver Moon: It coincides with the time when beavers begin preparing for winter and building their lodges. In the past, it was also the time when trappers set beaver traps before the swamps froze.

December 5, Cold Moon: The name is pretty straightforward; the name comes from the simple fact that December brings the longest, coldest nights of the year

Tips to watch the supermoon

As the moon looks the biggest to viewers on Earth when its low on the horizon, watch out for the lunar event at moonrise (just after sunset) or moonset (before sunrise), Khadijah said.

With no equipment needed, UAE residents can simply visit an open area unobstructed by light pollution, such as deserts, beaches, or high terrain, and look to the skies. However, it is necessary to keep safety precautions in mind, and go with big groups of people when visiting remote areas.

Astrophotography enthusiasts should position the moon near landmarks such as mountains, buildings or trees, adjust exposure to avoid overexposed white discs, Khadijah said. It is also advisable to use a tripod for a steady camera, and a zoom lens.

Meteor showers

Streaks of colour will paint the sky as comet and asteroid dust enter Earth's atmosphere, with the impact creating a natural light show. In the last quarter of 2025, UAE will witness three meteor showers.

To watch meteor showers, residents can find a dark sky away from city lights, and a lot of patience, as there's no telling where or when exactly the meteors will appear. Stargazers can also bring a blanket or mats to lie down and "look up at the widest possible view of the sky," Khadijah said.

October 21, Orionids Meteor Shower

The shower originates from the famous Halley's Comet, and is known for producing bright, fast meteors. The Orionids often leave glowing trails in the sky, as they go at speeds of up to 66km per second, DAG said.

The meteors can be best seen on the night of October 21 to 22, after midnight, until dawn. The shower creates up to 20 meteors per hour.

November 17, Leonids Meteor Shower

This shower is known for its legendary meteor storms, which can create up to thousand meteors per hour. However, this is rare; in 2025, UAE residents will only see around 10 to 15 meteors per hour, Khadijah clarified.

The Leonids, which originate from Comet Tempel-Tuttle, leave persistent trains and will be best viewed after midnight.

December 14, Geminids Meteor Shower

With just a little over two weeks left to go for 2026, the UAE skies will wrap up 2025 with one of the strongest showers of the year, which can produce over 100 meteors per hour in ideal conditions.

Unlike the other showers, the Geminids originates from asteroid 3200 Phaethon, not a comet. They are bright, and often coloured yellow, green, blue, or red, due to their mineral content, according to DAG.

UAE residents can see as many as up to 120 meteors per hour, and the Geminids are known for moving slowly, so stargazers are more likely to catch them streaking across.