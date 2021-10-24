- EVENTS
South Texas Social Media Mogul Steven Franz Is on the Rise
Steven Franz is a famous social media personality who gained popularity through his series of celebrity pranks on YouTube and other humorous content. Due to his unique body of work, he has gained a massive following across social media and was featured on multiple mainstream media publications in the US. On Instagram, Franz has over 364,000 followers, while his verified YouTube channel has over 116,000 subscribers.
The 24-year-old is ready to grow his social media business and become involved in some events in Hollywood. One of his most famous pranks was when he disguised himself as rapper Lil Pump at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. He went on stage with hip-hop artist 21 Savage and was invited to 50 Cent’s party shortly after the publicity stunt because of his actions.
Steven Franz began his career as a YouTube vlogger by posting videos featuring interviews with random people in his hometown in McAllen, Texas. He covered multiple topics in the interviews, which his interviewees and his audience both enjoyed. Franz uploaded videos regularly, and his channel blew up. He was awarded the Silver YouTube Creator Award when he achieved 100,000 subscribers.
As he was building a career through social media, Franz was attending law school. He started studying at St. Edward’s University at the incredibly young age of 14. At 18, he received a bachelor’s degree in political science. After graduating, Franz worked for the Texas Legislature. He moved to Washington, DC to work for Congress as an assistant.
Steven Franz has also been praised as the youngest political science major in St. Edward’s University’s history. He also became the youngest male in the history of Texas Blazing Sevens Ultra to run the 100-mile marathon. He also competed in the Ironman Triathlon in California, where he was the youngest male to complete the course.
Now in his sophomore year as a law student, Franz is facing a few challenges balancing his studies and his career in social media. Just like other personalities in the entertainment business, he has struggled with the negativity found within the online community. His advice to his fellow social media moguls is to always take care of their health, which he is doing to keep himself positive.
Negative comments will always be a part of any celebrity’s life, so Franz is accustomed to dealing with what others say about him. He thinks having a thick skin is important to remaining strong and focused on one’s goals in the show business industry. With social media in particular, people who are trying to make themselves known will never please everybody, so Franz suggests just remaining sincere.
The future looks promising for the young and talented Steven Franz, as he has more amazing content to bring to the table. His growing number of followers will surely help him reach his goal of 1 million YouTube subscribers. Franz has no plans to sacrifice his studies for his career as an influencer, either, as he still has his eyes set on practicing law.
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.