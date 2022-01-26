Up to 90% discounts in Dubai Shopping Festival’s ‘final sale’

Final Sale will see 500 brands slash their prices across a range of items at over 2,000 stores citywide.

Published: Wed 26 Jan 2022, 1:43 PM

The final weekend of the Dubai Shopping Festival will see a ‘mega sale’ that will offer up to 90 per cent off.

Taking place from Friday, January 28, to Sunday, January 30, the DSF Final Sale will see 500 brands slash their prices across a range of items at over 2,000 stores citywide.

The sale will offer savings of between 25 and 90 per cent on outfits, lifestyle products, homeware, electronics and children’s clothes, among others.

The 27th edition of the DSF opened on December 15 and will be on till January 30.