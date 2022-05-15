UAE mourns Sheikh Khalifa: India VP Naidu in Abu Dhabi to offer condolences

Sheikh Khalifa passed away on Friday

VP Naidu/Twitter

By PTI Published: Sun 15 May 2022, 2:21 PM Last updated: Sun 15 May 2022, 2:36 PM

Indian Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday to offer condolences over the demise of late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Khalifa passed away on Friday (May 13).

The MEA in a statement on Saturday said Naidu will visit the UAE on May 15 to offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India to the UAE leadership.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolences over Sheikh Khalifa's death.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the UAE embassy in New Delhi on Saturday to convey India’s condolences.

“Signed the condolence book at the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates, extending our deepest condolences on the passing away of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, late President of the UAE,” Jaishankar tweeted.

India observed a day of national mourning on Saturday as a mark of respect to Sheikh Khalifa.

ALSO READ:

“Under the leadership of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the India-UAE ties prospered greatly to the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries. He took exceptional care of the large Indian community in UAE, who held him in high esteem,” the MEA said.

It said the two countries will continue to take forward their historic and comprehensive strategic relationship in new and diverse areas.