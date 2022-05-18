UAE is in safe hands under you: Rulers tell new President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

He succeeded his brother, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, after he passed away on Friday

By Web Desk Published: Wed 18 May 2022, 8:33 AM Last updated: Wed 18 May 2022, 9:26 AM

A new video offers a glimpse into the condolence meeting that was held on Saturday after the passing of UAE president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Posted on May 17, it shows the Rulers of all seven Emirates gathered at Al Mushrif Palace to offer their condolences to the new Abu Dhabi Ruler.

The video opens with newly elected UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan condoling with the Rulers.

“Your Highnesses, you are all here to pay your condolences, but I should be the one to pay condolences to you on the passing of our brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed,” he said. This is a natural part of life, he added. “We accept Allah’s will.”

The Rulers assured Sheikh Mohamed that they would all be by his side in “continuing the legacy of the union”.

“We are here to pay sincere condolences to you and ourselves,” said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“We also came to congratulate you and ourselves on your leadership as President of our country,” he added. “We are all here to support you in any way we can.”

At the historic meet, the Ruler of Sharjah said that Sheikh Mohamed was well known to them.

“You are the son of the founder Sheikh Zayed and the brother of the late leader who continued Sheikh Zayed’s legacy. You are no stranger to us," said His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.

"We accompanied you in leading us during these challenging times and you exceeded all expectations… We hereby elect you to be our President and leader… The UAE and its people are in safe hands under your stewardship,” he affirmed.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked the Rulers for their support and said, “I am, and will always be, your brother Mohamed. May Allah guide us to the benefit of the nation and the people.”

