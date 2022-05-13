Sheikh Khalifa passes away: UAE Rulers pay tribute to an extraordinary leader

Officials and delegates pay emotional tributes to late president

Wam

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Fri 13 May 2022, 9:29 PM

UAE leaders, officials and delegates paid emotional tributes to the UAE’s President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday, after a journey of public service.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the late president “fulfilled his promise, served his nation and loved his people; a love they reciprocated.”

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, “May Allah grant him the peace and joy he left his people with.”

“The late Sheikh Khalifa's good deeds are too many to count. His character was that of dignity, morality, wisdom, nobility. This is great loss for our nation.”

He paid condolences to the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation and the world over the sad demise.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, referred to the late president as "my brother, my mentor, my teacher. May your soul rest in peace.”

He added, “The UAE has lost a dear citizen, the leader of a phase of empowerment, and the custodian of its journey. His achievements, wisdom, generosity and initiatives echo in every corner of the nation.”

UAE Rulers pay tribute to an extraordinary leader

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, and member of the UAE Supreme Council, said the country and the entire Arab region lost an extraordinary leader dedicated his life to serving his nation and humanity as a whole.”

In a statement, he added, “Our hearts ache over the passing of the beloved Sheikh Khalifa, who continued his late father's legacy and served the country and its people to his last day.”

Mourning the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman and member of the UAE Supreme Council, said, “we bid farewell to an inspiring leader and brother who created for his people and future generations a safe place to live and prosper. May his soul rest in peace.”

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, said, “Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed left us after leading a long journey filled of achievements in the UAE. He was keen on supporting the Arab and Islamic nation across all the sectors.”

Paying condolences to the people of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, said, " The late Khalifa bin Zayed will go down in history as one of the world's greatest leaders.”

He added, “Today, the UAE bids farewell to its leader and a national icon. He was a man with a generous soul and champion of tolerance."

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, said, "the UAE’s beloved Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed will remain a bright beacon for future generations."

Ministers and officials: He is never gone

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Interior and Deputy Prime Minister, described the late president as “a great leader who fulfilled his oath with dedication, gained the love of his people, and brought the world’s admiration to his nation until it emerged as a glorious beacon.”

In a statement, Sheikh Abdulla bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said, “my brother, my teacher and my mentor Khalifa bin Zayed. You are never gone and your journey of dedication to your nation and the entire region will live on to brighten our path towards serving our people.”

He added, “Today, we bid farewell to a loyal citizen, the leader of the UAE’s journey towards progress and excellence, and a pioneer of national service.”

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, tweeted, “It isn’t easy to mourn a great leader who devoted his life to his people’s prosperity and country’s glory.”

He described Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed as an “outstanding leader who followed in the footsteps of Sheikh Zayed. His heart was a homeland to us all. Our leader and father, may his soul rest in peace.”

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy prime minister of the UAE and minister of presidential affairs, said the UAE lost “a faithful leader, inspiring president, a wise brother and mentor. He laid down the foundation of the UAE’s prosperity with devotion.”

“He was a role model of kindness, giving and dedication.”

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said the UAE lost a leader who continued the legacy of his father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to position the UAE as a hub for science, knowledge, stability and prosperity.

“Under the leadership of the inspirational president Sheikha Khalifa, the UAE has strengthened its international reputation, boosted people’s quality of life, and accelerated its comprehensive development.”

Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Aby Dhabi ruler's representative in al Dhafrah Region, said, “The brother, leader and mentor has left. The man of empowerment, achievement and Zayed’s companion in the journey of development has left.”

“The nation lost a father for everyone and a man of humanity. May his soul rest in peace.”

Mourning the late president, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi ruler’s representative in Al Ain Region, said, "Our condolences to our nation who lost an icon of wisdom, giving and leadership.”

Jamila al Muhaira, Minister of State for Public Education, said the UAE president “was a true father and leader to all of us. May god rest his soul in peace.”

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said, “an entire nation is crying over your departure. An example of a true leader and a father for all. May Allah have mercy on your soul.”

Mourning the loss of the president, Shamma Al Mazrui, UAE Minister of State for Youth, said, “he was a true example of a leader and father.”

Paying condolences to the people of the UAE and the world, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, said “Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was an outstanding leader who leaves behind an influential legacy that will forever be remembered in the history of our nation. The country’s progress and development are witness to his countless achievements.”

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passed away at the age of 73. The UAE announced a 40-day mourning period starting from Friday. Government and private offices to be shut for three days starting Saturday, as work resumes on Tuesday, May 17.

sherouk@khaleejtimes.com

ALSO READ: