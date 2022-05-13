Sheikh Khalifa passes away: Sheikh Mohamed to accept Rulers' condolences on Saturday

UAE President passed away at the age of 73 on Friday

Wam file photo

By Wam Published: Fri 13 May 2022, 10:13 PM Last updated: Fri 13 May 2022, 10:23 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, will accept the condolences of Their Highnesses, the Federal Supreme Council Members, the Rulers of the Emirates, on the passing of the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Saturday, at Al Mushrif Palace.

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passed away at the age of 73 on Friday, May 13.

The UAE announced a 40-day mourning period starting Friday. Government and private offices to be shut for three days starting Saturday, as work resumes on Tuesday, May 17.

UAE ministers, officials and world leaders offered their condolences to the people of the UAE.

