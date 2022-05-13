Sheikh Khalifa passes away: Sheikh Mohamed to accept Rulers' condolences on Saturday

Condolences pour in from embassies and consulates in the country
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, will accept the condolences of Their Highnesses, the Federal Supreme Council Members, the Rulers of the Emirates, on the passing of the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Saturday, at Al Mushrif Palace.
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passed away at the age of 73 on Friday, May 13.
The UAE announced a 40-day mourning period starting Friday. Government and private offices to be shut for three days starting Saturday, as work resumes on Tuesday, May 17.
UAE ministers, officials and world leaders offered their condolences to the people of the UAE.
Citizens and residents can join the prayers
The late leader spent most of his childhood years in the oases of Al Ain and Al Buraimi
They express their condolences on the loss of a visionary leader
Work at ministries, departments, federal and local institutions will be suspended from today
