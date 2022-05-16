Sheikh Khalifa passes away: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince travels to offer condolences

Sheikh Khalifa passes away: UAE suspends entertainment activities with immediate effect
The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has announced an official mourning period of 40 days
The Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister, Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has left for the UAE today.
He is flying in to offer his condolences on the demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on May 13.
Sheikh Khalifa served as the president of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004.
He was elected to succeed his father, the late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who served as the UAE’s first president since the union in 1971 until he passed away on November 2, 2004.
